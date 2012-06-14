LONDON, June 14 French asset manager Carmignac
Gestion has dumped all its holdings of German Bunds and now owns
no euro zone government debt, Deputy Managing Director Eric Le
Coz said on Thursday.
The move reflects European investors' growing unease over
Germany's contribution to any solution to the rapidly worsening
euro zone crisis, including possible pooling of the bloc's
debts.
This has led in recent days to a sell-off in Bunds, which
had until recently benefited from safe-haven flows.
As the crucial second Greek election looms on Sunday and
Spain's bank crisis shows no sign of easing, the cost of
insuring exposure to German debt has surged to record highs.
Le Coz said the Paris-based company had held 5 percent of
its multi-asset fund in Bunds which had represented its last
stash of euro zone government debt. It manages 50 billion euros
in total.
"Ten days ago we moved a little bit in our funds, and
particularly the big multi-asset fund...by selling all Bunds and
by even getting a little bit short in Bund futures," Le Coz told
Reuters.
"The Bund...had moved too far from risk-free to return-free,
and when you have a return-free asset, you have risk on," he
added.
Ten-year German Bund yields are now at 1.5
percent, after hitting record lows of 1.127 percent on June 1.
Le Coz said Germany's role in any future solution to the
euro situation could further undermine its safe-haven status.
"If we go deeper in the euro zone crisis, for a country
which has a sizeable weight in the euro zone, a solution would
have to imply more (contribution) from the Germans and an
increased burden on their shoulders which would be detrimental
to the assessment of their credit quality."
Le Coz said the fund was positioned defensively with
increased cash allocations and an overweight in U.S. Treasuries,
though it still owns euro zone equities and corporate debt.
He said Carmignac Gestion had held no peripheral euro
government debt in years and was not lured by the 6 percent-plus
yields available in Spain and Italy. He said the fall in Bunds
would put further pressure on the periphery as yield spreads as
well as outright yields rise.
"If I buy and for some reason the yield goes to 8 percent
overnight, who will buy it from me?" he said. "There is no buyer
of last resort so I will be taking not just a yield risk but
also a liquidity risk."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn. Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)