March 3 AMC Entertainment Holdings will acquire Carmike Cinemas Inc in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, including Carmike's debt, the U.S. theatre chain operator said in a filing on Thursday.

AMC will pay $30 per share in cash to buy all of Carmike's outstanding shares, which represents a premium of about 19.5 percent to Carmike's Thursday's close. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)