March 13 Carmike Cinemas Inc, the fourth-largest U.S. movie theater chain, has hired investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co to help it explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Carmike has approached some of its competitors in recent months in the United States and abroad to discuss a potential deal, the people said. There is no certainty that this process will result in a sale of the company, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the sale process is confidential.

Spokespeople for Carmike and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Columbus, Georgia-based Carmike has a market capitalization of around $740 million, and competes with Cinemark Holdings Inc and Regal Entertainment, as well as AMC Entertainment Inc, which was acquired by China's Wanda Group in 2012 for $2.6 billion.

Carmike shares were up 7.9 percent at $33.49 in early trading. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)