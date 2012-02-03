Feb 3 Carnival Corp said
on Friday that it cut the annual cash bonus of Chairman and
Chief Executive Micky Arison by 16 percent in fiscal 2011, a
move that preceded the wreck last month of its cruise ship Costa
Concordia off the coast of Italy.
The 62-year-old Arison's bonus was $2.07 million, down from
$2.46 million in fiscal 2010. The world's largest cruise ship
group cut cash bonuses by an average of 13 percent after missing
profit goals, according to a proxy filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company's performance for the fiscal year that ended
Nov. 30 was hurt by higher fuel costs and natural disasters,
such as the earthquake in Japan.
Arison's salary and bonus in 2011 was $3 million, a 10.8
percent drop from the previous year, the proxy said. Pier Luigi
Foschi, who runs Carnival's Genoa, Italy-based Costa Crociere
unit, received $2.06 million in salary and bonus, a 6 percent
drop from the previous year.
Foschi made global headlines when he blamed the wreck of the
Costa Concordia on the ship's captain. The 290 metre-long Costa
Concordia capsized and foundered close to the Tuscan island of
Giglio on Jan. 13, after it struck a rock which tore a large
gash in its hull. At least 17 people died in the accident and 15
others are still missing.
When Carnival's salary and target bonus goals were set,
Carnival forecast an 18 percent increase in actual operating
income for fiscal 2011. Actual operating income, however,
dropped by 3.9 percent, the company said.
