UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
March 14 Carnival Corp & Plc said on Thursday it is making arrangements to fly home all passengers on its Carnival Dream ship, now stuck in port in St. Maarten in the Caribbean, by private charters and will give them a refund equivalent to three days of the trip, plus a 50 percent discount on a future cruise.
Carnival said its engineers are still looking into the technical issue that affected the Carnival Dream's backup emergency diesel generator Wednesday night.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.