UPDATE 6-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)
June 23 Carnival Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled due to lower fuel costs.
The world's largest cruise operator's net income rose to $222 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $98 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a $34 million benefit from unrealized gains on fuel derivatives, Carnival earned 25 cents per share.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $3.59 billion. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
March 22 No meetings are planned between management and striking workers at Noranda Income Fund's zinc refinery in Quebec, the second biggest in North America, a union official said on Wednesday, as the work stoppage dragged through a sixth week.
WASHINGTON/OSLO, March 22 The United States remains committed to the "principles and goals" of the global transparency initiative to fight corruption in managing revenues from oil, gas and mineral extraction, it said on Wednesday.