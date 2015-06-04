MIAMI, June 4 Carnival Corp will tap
into the volunteer tourism market with week-long trips beginning
in 2016 that include up to three days of organized humanitarian
work in the Dominican Republic, the company announced on
Thursday.
Carnival forecasts its new "fathom" cruises will attract
Americans eager for what it calls "social impact" vacations,
also known as voluntourism, that offer hands-on help.
"They've maybe written a lot of checks in the past and are
tired of writing a check to do good. They want to do something
more and yet they don't really know where to begin," said Tara
Russell, president of the new cruise brand.
Prices for the trips that depart biweekly from the Port of
Miami start at $1,540 per person, including the cost of
volunteer supplies, according to a company press release.
Rather than the casino gambling or Broadway-style shows
popular on mega ships, passengers on the 710-passenger ship,
Adonia, will be offered training and education in preparation
for their volunteer work, the press release said.
Carnival expects 40 percent of the passengers to be
first-timers who could turn into repeat customers, the press
release added.
Gawain Kripke, policy director for Oxfam America, a
nonprofit relief organization based in Boston, questioned the
benefit of the for-profit venture. He said short-term volunteers
can be personally moved by the experience, but typically perform
low value work.
"There is someone, a shareholder or management or an owner,
who is literally making profit out of this humanitarian,
altruistic motive on the part of everybody else involved. The
optics aren't that great," Kripke said.
Russell said the cruise line worked with Dominican social
service agencies to design a program that enables participants
to do productive work with little preparation and time on the
ground.
During three days in the Puerto Plata region, travelers will
be able help cultivate cacao plants and organic fertilizer at a
women's cooperative, work with English-language learners, or
help in the production of clay water filters.
They also have the option of spending some or all of the
time on typical tourist excursions from Amber Cove, the new $85
million Dominican cruise center being developed by Carnival and
the Rannik family of Grupo B&R and set to open in October.
Ross Klein, a social work professor at Memorial University
of Newfoundland who runs the cruisejunkie.com consumer website,
said travelers could be put off by the price, which is
significantly more than the posted prices on other Carnival
week-long Caribbean cruises in the $300 to $400 range.
(Reporting By David Adams. Editing by Andre Grenon)