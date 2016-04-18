Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
(Adds details)
April 18 U.S. cruise operator Carnival Corp said it may delay its voyages to Cuba, scheduled to start on May 1, unless Cuban authorities allow Cuban-born Americans to travel in cruise ships as they are allowed in airlines.
Cuban-born Americans cannot visit the island by sea due to a Cuban law that dates to the Cold War era. People born in Cuba can, however, travel to the country on an airplane.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday condemned the world's largest cruise operator for barring Cuban-Americans from its planned cruises to Cuba.
The company has now said it is accepting bookings from all travelers to Cuba, irrespective of nationality, on its 'Fathom' cruise, which is expected to begin sailing to three Cuban cities every fortnight from May 1.
The operator of the Carnival Cruise Line said the company is continuing discussions with Cuban authorities and is confident of a positive outcome.
Last month, the Miami, Florida-based company said it was the first cruise ship operator to be approved to sail to Cuba in over 50 years. However, the company is not allowed to ferry Cuban-born Americans according to the Cuban law. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS