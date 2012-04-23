BRIEF-Allgeier strengthens operations with acquisition of Ciber Germany and Ciber Denmark
April 23 The chief executive officer of the Carnival Corp & PLC unit whose ship ran aground off the coast of Italy in January in a deadly accident is retiring and will be replaced by the head of another of the cruise operator's European lines.
Pier Luigi Foschi, 65, will step down as Costa Crociere CEO on July 1, but will remain as Costa's chairman and keep his seat on Carnival's board. Carnival said the move was part of its longtime succession plan for when Foschi hit retirement age.
Foschi will be replaced by Michael Thamm, who is currently president of Aida Cruises, which is based in Germany and also part of Carnival Corp.
On Jan. 13, the Costa Concordia, a liner operated by Costa, hit a reef just off an Italian island and capsized, killing or hurting dozens. Last month, Carnival slashed its full-year profit and sales forecast after new bookings fell following the accident. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Snap Inc's initial public offering filing seemed to show a company with a basic math problem: the company's cost of revenue for 2016 - the amount it had to spend just to keep the messaging service running - was $47 million higher than its $405 million in sales.
* SeaChange International - Cost-savings actions with respect to North American operations with implementation of restructuring, reduction-in-force