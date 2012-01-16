(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON Jan 16 Carnival Corp, the
owner of the cruise ship that capsized off Italy's west coast,
said on Monday it estimated the impact to 2012 earnings for loss
of use alone to be around $90 million.
The group, which said it was providing the information due
to financial disclosure rules, said it also anticipated further
costs to the business that it could not yet determine.
"The vessel is expected to be out of service for the
remainder of our current fiscal year if not longer," it said in
a statement to the Stock Exchange.
"For the fiscal year ending November 30, the impact to 2012
earnings for loss of use is expected to be approximately $85-$95
million or $0.11-$0.12 per share."
It said it had insurance coverage for damage to the vessel
with a deductible of around $30 million.
"At this time, our priority is the safety of our passengers
and crew," said Micky Arison, Chairman and Chief Executive of
Carnival Corporation.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our hearts
go out to everyone affected by the grounding of the Costa
Concordia and especially to the families and loved ones of those
who lost their lives."
Carnival Corp is the parent company of Costa Cruises.
