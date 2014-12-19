BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
Dec 19 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter as it raised ticket prices and customers spent more onboard.
The company reported a loss of $102 million, or 13 cents per share, for the quarter ended Nov. 30 compared with a profit of $66 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Carnival earned 27 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Carnival's total revenue rose 1.6 percent to $3.72 billion.
Net revenue yields, which combine ticket sales and money spent onboard, rose 2.8 percent on a constant-currency basis. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: