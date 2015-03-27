* Says demand for Caribbean cruises strong
* First-qtr adjusted profit $0.20/share vs. est $0.09
* Shares rise as much as 7 pct
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment; updates
shares)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
March 27 Carnival Corp reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher onboard
spending and lower fuel prices, and the company said bookings
for Caribbean cruises, its biggest business, were strong for the
rest of the year.
Shares of the world's largest cruise operator by revenue
rose as much as 7 percent to an over four-year high of $47.70 in
morning trading on Friday.
The operator of Carnival, Holland America and Costa cruise
lines faced intense competition in the Caribbean for most of
last year as rivals such as Europe-based MSC Cruises slashed
prices to attract customers.
"The Caribbean was really crowded last year," Carnival Chief
Executive Arnold Donald said on a conference call on Friday. "We
are looking at the Caribbean environment being a positive for
the rest of the year..."
Carnival also expects lower fuel prices to boost its
earnings, Chief Financial David Bernstein said.
Crude oil prices have slumped about 50 percent since June
last year, lowering fuel costs for cruise operators and
airlines.
The booking environment continues to improve and should
offset the negative impact of a strong dollar, Stifel, Nicolaus
& Co analyst Steven Wieczynski wrote in a note.
Net revenue yields, which combine onboarding spending and
ticket sales, rose 2 percent in the first quarter ended Feb. 28.
Carnival swung to a net profit of $49 million, or 6 cents
per share, from a loss a year earlier and in the fourth quarter.
The company's operating costs fell 7 percent.
Excluding items, Carnival earned 20 cents per share.
Revenue declined 1.7 percent to $3.53 billion.
Analysts on average had estimated a profit of 9 cents per
share and revenue of $3.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Carnival's shares were up 5.9 percent at $47.05 in noon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of rival Royal
Caribbean Cruises Ltd were also up 6 percent at $79.49.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Kirti Pandey)