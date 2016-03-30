BRIEF-Shell announces new Australia chairman
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
March 30 Carnival Corp's quarterly revenue rose 3.4 percent, helped by higher prices and bookings.
Net income tripled to $142 mln, or 18 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Feb. 29, from $49 mln, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.65 billion from $3.53 billion. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Zoe Yujnovich will succeed Andrew Smith as chairman of the shell companies in Australia from April 1 2017
LONDON, Feb 3 The European Union's securities watchdog has asked credit rating agencies and bodies that record derivatives trades to show how they would avoid disrupting markets when Britain leaves the bloc.
LONDON, Feb 3 British supermarkets are rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.