June 24 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, said its quarterly profit more than doubled as costs fell.

Net income rose to $106 million, or 14 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $41 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 10 cents per share.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $3.63 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)