June 28 Carnival Corp reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the world's largest cruise operator gained from higher ticket prices and onboard spending.

The company's net income rose to $605 million, or 80 cents per share, for the second quarter ended May 31, from $222 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.71 billion from $3.59 billion. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)