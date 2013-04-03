By Kaija Wilkinson
Mobile, Ala., April 3 Strong winds caused the
Carnival cruise ship Triumph to break loose on Wednesday
from its moorings at a Mobile, Alabama, shipyard where it was
being repaired, a company spokesman said, and it drifted into a
cargo vessel.
Tug boats and the U.S. Coast Guard were on site, and all
crew members and contractors aboard the Triumph were accounted
for, spokesman Vance Gulliksen said.
An engine fire left the Triumph adrift in the Gulf of Mexico
for five days in February with more than 4,000 passengers
aboard. The ship was towed to Mobile.
Mobile Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Steve Huffman
said wind gusts had also blown a guard shack containing two men,
into the Mobile River. The shack was two docks away from the
Triumph.
One man was rescued and treated at a local hospital for mild
hypothermia, and emergency workers were searching for the second
man, Huffman said.
Last month, Carnival lowered its profit forecast primarily
because of lost bookings and the cost of fixing the Triumph to
$1.80 to $2.10 per share from $2.20 and $2.40.
Two weeks ago, Carnival Cruise Lines canceled 10 more
cruises aboard the Triumph, and the ship's return to service was
pushed back to June 3.