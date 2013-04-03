By Kaija Wilkinson

Mobile, Ala., April 3 Strong winds caused the Carnival cruise ship Triumph to break loose on Wednesday from its moorings at a Mobile, Alabama, shipyard where it was being repaired, a company spokesman said, and it drifted into a cargo vessel.

Tug boats and the U.S. Coast Guard were on site, and all crew members and contractors aboard the Triumph were accounted for, spokesman Vance Gulliksen said.

An engine fire left the Triumph adrift in the Gulf of Mexico for five days in February with more than 4,000 passengers aboard. The ship was towed to Mobile.

Mobile Fire and Rescue Department spokesman Steve Huffman said wind gusts had also blown a guard shack containing two men, into the Mobile River. The shack was two docks away from the Triumph.

One man was rescued and treated at a local hospital for mild hypothermia, and emergency workers were searching for the second man, Huffman said.

Last month, Carnival lowered its profit forecast primarily because of lost bookings and the cost of fixing the Triumph to $1.80 to $2.10 per share from $2.20 and $2.40.

Two weeks ago, Carnival Cruise Lines canceled 10 more cruises aboard the Triumph, and the ship's return to service was pushed back to June 3.