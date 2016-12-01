WASHINGTON Dec 1 Carnival Corp's Princess Cruise Lines will plead guilty to seven felony charges over deliberate pollution and an intentional cover-up and pay a record $40 million criminal penalty, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The charges against Carnival's Santa Clarita, California-based unit stem from "illegal dumping of oil contaminated waste from the Caribbean Princess cruise ship," the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)