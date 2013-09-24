Sept 24 Carnival Corp, the world's
largest cruise operator, reported a 30 percent fall in
third-quarter profit, hurt by a series of mishaps on its cruise
liners this spring.
Carnival's shares fell 4 percent in premarket trade.
The company, which operates the Carnival, Holland America
and Costa cruiselines, reported net income of $934 million, or
$1.20 per share, for the quarter ended Aug. 31, down from $1.33
billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose marginally to $4.72 billion.
Net revenue yields, which blend ticket sales and money spent
onboard, fell 3.8 percent on a constant currency basis.