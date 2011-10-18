Oct 18 Canada's Carpathian Gold Inc
said it temporarily suspended construction at its Riacho dos
Machados Gold Project in Brazil due to an unexpected additional
review by environmental authorities.
On September 16, the company had said it received government
approval to start construction of the project in Minas Gerais
state.
The company will also give 100 million subscription receipts
to a syndicate of underwriters for 40 Canadian cents each
instead of its earlier planned 80 million shares at 50 Canadian
cents a piece, raised partly to fund the construction.
The gross proceeds of the offering will now be held in
escrow and released to the company after it satisfies some
conditions.
Shares of the company were halted at the Toronto Venture
Exchange on Tuesday morning. They had closed at 49.5 Canadian
cents on Monday.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)