Oct 18 Canada's Carpathian Gold Inc said it temporarily suspended construction at its Riacho dos Machados Gold Project in Brazil due to an unexpected additional review by environmental authorities.

On September 16, the company had said it received government approval to start construction of the project in Minas Gerais state.

The company will also give 100 million subscription receipts to a syndicate of underwriters for 40 Canadian cents each instead of its earlier planned 80 million shares at 50 Canadian cents a piece, raised partly to fund the construction.

The gross proceeds of the offering will now be held in escrow and released to the company after it satisfies some conditions.

Shares of the company were halted at the Toronto Venture Exchange on Tuesday morning. They had closed at 49.5 Canadian cents on Monday. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)