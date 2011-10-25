* Q1 adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.47
Oct 25 Titanium alloys maker Carpenter
Technology posted a first-quarter profit that beat
analysts' estimates on higher prices and increased sales to the
aerospace and energy markets.
The company, whose alloys were used in aeroplanes made by
the Wright Brothers, said the net profit jumped to $23.8
million, or 53 cents per share, from $7.6 million, or 17 cents a
share, last year.
The profit on an adjusted basis was 56 cents a share.
Revenue rose nearly 18 percent to $414.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected July-September earnings of
47 cents a share, on revenue of $430 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The aerospace market sales rose by a fifth, while energy
sales nearly doubled.
Carpenter said it expected the Latrobe Specialty Metals
acquisition to close by the end of the second quarter.
The company agreed to buy privately held peer Latrobe in
June to boost capacity to feed the booming demand in the
aerospace and energy markets.
Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Carpenter's shares closed at
$52.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
