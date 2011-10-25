* Q1 adj EPS $0.56 vs est $0.47

Oct 25 Titanium alloys maker Carpenter Technology posted a first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates on higher prices and increased sales to the aerospace and energy markets.

The company, whose alloys were used in aeroplanes made by the Wright Brothers, said the net profit jumped to $23.8 million, or 53 cents per share, from $7.6 million, or 17 cents a share, last year.

The profit on an adjusted basis was 56 cents a share.

Revenue rose nearly 18 percent to $414.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected July-September earnings of 47 cents a share, on revenue of $430 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The aerospace market sales rose by a fifth, while energy sales nearly doubled.

Carpenter said it expected the Latrobe Specialty Metals acquisition to close by the end of the second quarter.

The company agreed to buy privately held peer Latrobe in June to boost capacity to feed the booming demand in the aerospace and energy markets.

Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Carpenter's shares closed at $52.55 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)