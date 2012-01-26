BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 26 Titanium alloys maker Carpenter Technology's second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales of its special alloys, titanium and powder metals.
The company said sales in the aerospace & defense market rose 25 percent as demand for titanium rose.
Titanium is used for fasteners in aircraft. About two-thirds of all titanium produced in the world is used in aircraft engines.
Net profit rose to $23.6 million, or 52 cents a share, from $9.3 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents a share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $431.1 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 51 cents a share, on revenue of $434.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
