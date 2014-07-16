Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
July 16 Carpetright Plc :
* Baroness Noakes has notified company that, in order to focus on her other commitments, she will not seek re-election at AGM to be held on Sept 4, 2014
* Baroness Noakes will retire from board on conclusion of meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
