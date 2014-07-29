LONDON, July 29 Carpetright Plc

* Our expectations for current year are unchanged

* Revised guidance of a decline for full year gross profit of between 50 and 100 basis points

* Q1 like-for-like sales in uk increased by 6.1%. Total sales increased by 5.2%.

* Like-for-like sales in rest of europe (netherlands, belgium and republic of ireland) decreased by 3.6%