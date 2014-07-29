Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
LONDON, July 29 Carpetright Plc
* Our expectations for current year are unchanged
* Revised guidance of a decline for full year gross profit of between 50 and 100 basis points
* Q1 like-for-like sales in uk increased by 6.1%. Total sales increased by 5.2%.
* Like-for-like sales in rest of europe (netherlands, belgium and republic of ireland) decreased by 3.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.