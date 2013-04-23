UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 23 Carpetright PLC : * Result for the financial year to date is in line with management's
expectations. * Like-for-like sales (note 2) in the UK increased by 5.6% * Sales in the uk increased by 4.4% * Like-for-like sales in the rest of Europe decreased by 10.2%. total sales
declined by 10.2%. * FY gross profit percentage improvement view is now in range of 225-250 basis
points above prior year
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources