April 23 Carpetright PLC : * Result for the financial year to date is in line with management's

expectations. * Like-for-like sales (note 2) in the UK increased by 5.6% * Sales in the uk increased by 4.4% * Like-for-like sales in the rest of Europe decreased by 10.2%. total sales

declined by 10.2%. * FY gross profit percentage improvement view is now in range of 225-250 basis

points above prior year