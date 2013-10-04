By James Davey
LONDON Oct 4 Carpetright, Britain's
biggest floor coverings retailer, warned on year profit and
parted company with its chief executive, with the firm's 71-year
old founder temporarily resuming a full-time executive role.
The firm said on Friday CEO Darren Shapland will step down
from his role with immediate effect, replaced by chairman and
major shareholder Philip Harris, who will become full time
executive chairman, in the second management shake-up in as many
years.
It also warned that as a result of a combination of a softer
market in Britain and a further deterioration in the
Netherlands, it was likely full year profit will be
significantly below previous expectations. Analysts were
forecasting a 2013-14 pretax profit of 13-14.6 million pounds
($21-$23.6 million) prior to Friday's update.
Carpetright shares opened 12 percent lower.
Harris, a self-made millionaire, prominent education
philanthropist and supporter of Britain's ruling Conservative
Party who sits in the upper house of Parliament, has been
selling carpets for over half a century.
He had stepped down as Carpetright's CEO 18 months ago when
he was succeeded by Shapland, a former finance director of
supermarket J Sainsbury.
Graham Harris, currently Carpetright's trading director,
will join the board and become chief operating officer.
In the 10 weeks to Sept. 29 sales at stores open over a year
were down 2.5 percent in the UK and down 7.6 percent in the rest
of Europe division made up of the Netherlands, Belgium and
Ireland.