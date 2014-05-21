LONDON May 21 Carpetright, Britain's biggest floor coverings retailer, named retail veteran Wilf Walsh as its new chief executive on Wednesday, drafted in to steady the group which has repeatedly downgraded forecasts.

Walsh has previously worked at betting group Coral and music and video retailer HMV. Carpetright, which in March cut its annual profit forecast for the third time in less than six months, said its chairman and major shareholder Philip Harris would also step down in September.

Harris, who has been selling carpets for over half a century, returned to the company as executive chairman in October last year after the company parted ways with its then head Darren Shapland.

Harris had originally stepped down as chief executive after 24 years at the helm in 2012. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)