* Year profit towards lower end of 11.8-16.9 mln stg range

* Q2 UK like-for-like sales down 3 pct

* Q2 rest of Europe like-for-like sales down 1.7 pct (Adds company, analyst comments, shares)

By Mark Potter

LONDON, Oct 25 Carpetright , Britain's biggest floor covering retailer, said full-year profits will be towards the lower end of analysts' expectations as squeezed shoppers cut back spending on non-essential goods.

Shares in the group dropped over 5 percent in early Tuesday trading after it reported worsening sales trends for the second quarter of its financial year and said it saw no respite from tough trading conditions in the year ahead.

Many retailers across Europe are struggling as shoppers' disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, subdued wages growth and government austerity measures.

Carpetright, with 643 stores in Britain, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, has been hit particularly hard because consumers are cutting back most on large purchases that can be deferred, like a carpet, and due to a moribund housing market.

The group, which has issued a string of profit warnings in recent months, said underlying pretax earnings for its full financial year would be towards the lower end of a forecast range of 11.8-16.9 million pounds ($19-27 million). That would be down from 16.9 million pounds in its last financial year.

"Carpetright has the cash generation and dominant market position to ride out this downturn, but is a highly geared business," said Seymour Pierce analyst Kate Calvert.

"We are retaining our 'sell' recommendation given that the outlook looks set to remain difficult for a prolonged period."

At 0725 GMT, Carpetright shares were down 4.5 percent at 456.1 pence. The stock has underperformed the UK general retail index by around a third this year.

CUTTING PRICES AND COSTS

Carpetright said sales at British stores open over a year fell 3 percent in the 12 weeks to Oct. 22, worse than a 0.2 percent drop in the first quarter.

Finance director Neil Page told Reuters demand was highly volatile and linked to promotions and discounting, underscoring that shoppers are looking for bargains and are reluctant to spend otherwise.

Carpetright is responding by lowering prices, expanding into beds, upgrading its range of laminate flooring and cutting around 4 million pounds of costs, he said.

As a result, it expects gross profit margins to decline around 300 basis points over the full financial year, following a drop of about 400 basis points in the first half.

Like-for-like sales in the rest of Europe were down 1.7 percent, Carpetright said.

Page said the group was pulling out of concessions in department store chain House of Fraser, but was interested in doing more concessions with home improvements retailer Homebase , which is looking at selling carpets. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Editing by Kate Holton and Andrew Callus)