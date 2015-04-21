LONDON, April 21 Britain's biggest floor
coverings retailer Carpetright said on Tuesday
full-year profit would be ahead of expectations after sales in
its key home market continued to recover and trading improved
overseas.
Sales at UK stores open more than a year rose 10.5 percent
in its fourth quarter, ahead of a 7.5 percent third-quarter
rise, as promotions and a new interest-free credit offer
revitalised demand.
Like-for-like sales at its European business, made up of the
Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland, grew 2.4 percent.
"In light of this strong finish to the year, we now expect
that underlying pretax profits for the full year will be above
the current range of market expectations at around 13 million
pounds ($19 million)," Chief Executive Wilf Walsh said.
The group, which issued several profit warnings last year
due to tough trading in the Netherlands and weak demand in
Britain, said its full-year UK gross profit margin would fall
around 130 basis points and grow by around 250 basis points in
Europe.
Carpetright, which trades from 459 stores in the UK and 137
in the Rest of Europe division, posted a full-year underlying
pretax profit of 4.6 million pounds in 2013/14.
($1 = 0.6722 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by David Holmes)