UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Jan 27 Carpetright Plc
* Update on trading for the 13 weeks ended 24 January 2015
* Like-for-like sales in UK increased by 7.5%. Total sales increased by 6.6%.
* Full year guidance of a decline in UK gross profit percentage of between 100 and 150 basis points remains unchanged.
* In local currency terms, like-for-like sales in Rest of Europe (Netherlands, Belgium and Republic of Ireland) increased by 1.7%
* Rest of Europe total sales declined by 0.8%
* FY guidance of an increase in Rest of Europe gross profit percentage of around 250 basis points remains unchanged
* Trading remains in line with management's expectations and our view for year as a whole remains unchanged Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.