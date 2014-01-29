UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 29 Carphone Warehouse, Europe's largest independent mobile phone retailer, has signed a "preferred partner" agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd that will see it operate over 60 Samsung stand-alone stores across Europe.
It said on Wednesday that the new stores will be rolled out in the next three months across seven European markets - the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Sweden and the Netherlands.
Carphone said there was potential to expand the relationship with Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone vendor.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources