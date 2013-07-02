Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
LONDON, July 2 Carphone Warehouse Group PLC : * proposed placing of best buy's shareholding * To exercise right to place consideration shares, which currently represent
about 7.5% share capital
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.