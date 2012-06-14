* Europe unit EBIT 135 mln pounds in year to end-March
* Forecasts slight rise this year to 130-150 mln range
* Group pretax profit boosted by Best Buy Mobile disposal
* Sees Europe consumer environment remaining difficult
* Shares rise over 3 percent
By Helen Massy-Beresford
LONDON, June 14 Carphone Warehouse said
revamped stores and growing sales of smartphones would improve
earnings at its key European unit in 2013, helping to offset the
"challenging" consumer environment.
Many European retailers are suffering as rising prices,
subdued growth in wages, government austerity measures and
worries about the eurozone debt crisis hurt consumer spending.
Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer said
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at its European unit
were 135 million pounds ($210.4 million) in the year to
end-March, unchanged versus the previous year and at the low end
of the company's 135-150 million pound forecast, as predicted.
It forecast headline EBIT of 130-150 million for the full
year 2013 saying the final figure would depend on economic
conditions in some continental European markets and how
successfully it increases pre-pay smartphone sales.
Overall, group profit before tax surged to 762.2 million
from 67.2 million the previous year, reflecting the disposal of
Best Buy Mobile. The company returned 813 million pounds to
shareholders from that deal.
"Looking ahead, we expect the consumer environment in Europe
to remain difficult, but we see opportunities as well as
challenges and we are confident in our strategic positioning and
operational execution," Chief Executive Roger Taylor said in a
statement.
Taylor said a lack of affordable smartphones contributed to
a 5.5 percent drop in revenue at Carphone Warehouse's European
unit to 3.3 billion pounds. He told an analyst briefing he
expected more lower-priced smartphones to be launched in the
coming months.
The shares rose 3.3 percent to 134.25 pence at 1037 GMT
having fallen 22 percent in the last three months.
"The earnings guidance was reassuring," said UBS analyst
Andrew Hughes.
Sales of the new Samsung Galaxy S III have gone
well in its first few weeks, Taylor said, with record market
share for Carphone Warehouse - " we 're delighted. It's a good
rival to any market leading product."
Growth in non-mobile phone sales is also set to continue.
"We've seen about 15 percent growth in what we call
non-mobile phone revenues, so that's predominantly tablets,
accessories and what we call app-cessories - items that
complement applications and bring them to life," Taylor said.
Revenue at the group's Virgin Mobile France unit grew 18.8
percent to 390.2 million pounds. The group said the French
mobile operator had shown itself to be "very robust" in the face
of increased competition af t er rival Iliad launched
Free Mobile in January.
"The good news is we've got our base back to where it was
before that launch," Taylor said.
The confirmation that Virgin Mobile can make progress even
when a new entrant comes into the market was also encouraging,
UBS' Hughes said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts wrote in a note that
Virgin Mobile EBIT was slightly higher than they had expected.
The group said it would pay a 3.25 pence final dividend,
taking its full-year dividend to 5 pence.
Taylor said the group was now in a "healthy" position, after
the closure of the Best Buy UK trial stores.
Carphone Warehouse will launch in China at the end of June,
with its partner Best Buy, with about 15 stores due to
open in the following weeks.
It is also working with other potential partners in markets
around the world, Taylor said, declining to name them, but
adding "we're making some good progress."
($1 = 0.6418 British pounds)
(Editing by Paul Hoskins and Elaine Hardcastle)