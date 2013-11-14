LONDON Nov 14 Europe's biggest independent
mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse said it was on
track to meet full-year expectations after posting an 8.3
percent rise in first-half underlying sales.
The group, which in April agreed to buy back Best Buy's
stake in its European joint venture for 471 million
pounds ($753 million), said sales had been boosted by more
contract connections, which helped offset a weak prepay market.
The firm said growth in second-quarter like-for-like sales
had slowed to 3.6 percent, as expected, in part due to customers
putting off upgrades and waited for the 4G roll-out.
Carphone said it was well placed ahead of the key Christmas
trading period.
The company made a group headline profit before tax of 19
million pounds for the 26 weeks to Sept. 28, up from 4 million
pounds in 2012 and reiterated its full-year guidance for EPS of
between 17 and 20 pence.