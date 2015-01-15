BRIEF-Nbg Pangaea Real Estate Investment proposes dividend of 0.20 euros per share for FY 2016
* Proposes dividend of 0.20 euros ($0.2137) per share for fy 2016
Jan 15 Carpinienne De Participations SA :
* Says to have reported no revenue from holding activity in the fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proposes dividend of 0.20 euros ($0.2137) per share for fy 2016
SHANGHAI, April 5 Chinese stocks rose on Wednesday led by the Shanghai benchmark posting its best day in eight months, as investors cheered Beijing's decision to launch a new economic zone in Hebei province, sending shares of several related firms surging by the daily limit of 10 percent.
TOKYO, April 5 Westinghouse Electric Co replaced its chairman two days before the U.S. nuclear construction unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp filed for bankruptcy last week, as it tries to draw a line under the travails of a business that has cost it billions.