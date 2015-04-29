PARIS, April 29 France's Moulin family, Carrefour's top investor, will request two board seats at the French retailer's next annual shareholder meeting on June 11, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

"Patricia Lemoine, the daughter of Ginette Moulin, and Philippe Houze will be proposed," the source told Reuters.

The Moulin family owns French department store Galeries Lafayette.

Ginette Moulin is the grand-daughter of Galeries Lafayette founder Theophile Bader. Houze, chairman of Galeries Lafayette, is her son-in-law and currently has observer status on Carrefour's board.

Other main Carrefour shareholders include Groupe Arnault, with an 8.99 percent stake, and U.S. investment fund Colony Capital with 5.80 percent. Groupe Arnault has two seats on Carrefour's 14-member board and Colony one.

Earlier this month Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz announced he had doubled his Carrefour stake to 5.07 percent, becoming the French retailer's fourth-largest shareholder.

Carrefour was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)