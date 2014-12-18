UPDATE 5-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Shareholder group says Akzo should talk even if against a deal
PARIS Dec 18 French supermarkets group Carrefour on Thursday announced that Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz had bought a 10 percent stake in its Brazil division through his investment company Peninsula for about 1.8 billion reais ($663 million).
The anouncement confirms information provided on Wednesday by a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
In a statement, Carrefour said the transaction had closed and that the opening of the capital of the business could include a listing on the Brazilian stock exchange in future.
In addition, Peninsula holds options allowing it to raise its stake to a maximum level of 16 percent within next five years, the statement said. ($1 = 2.7145 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Andrew Callus)
DUBAI, March 22 Amazon.com Inc has agreed in principle to buy 100 percent of Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com from its shareholders, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.