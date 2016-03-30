SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 30 Península
Participações Ltda, the investment holding company controlled by
Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz's family, has increased the
amount of shares it owns in Carrefour SA just weeks
after the French retailer nominated the tycoon to take a board
seat.
In a statement released on Wednesday, São Paulo-based
Península said it concluded the acquisition of an additional
2.98 percent stake in Carrefour, through a web of unnamed
controlled entities.
The move brings the stake that the Diniz family owns in
Carrefour to a total 8.05 percent, it said. "This investment is
in line with the long-term strategy followed by Península, and
reflects the belief in Carrefour's growth potential."
Península oversees more than 10 billion reais ($2.8 billion)
in assets.
Before this new increase, Diniz was already the French
retailer's fourth-biggest shareholder. Diniz and his family, who
bought a stake in Carrefour's Brazilian unit more than a year
ago, said on March 18 that they were reviewing their earlier
decision to maintain their stake unchanged.
The Carrefour Brazil deal was sealed late in December 2014,
and marked Diniz's return to retailing. Diniz is the eldest son
of the founder of GPA SA, Carrefour's arch rival in Brazil.
In 2011, Diniz fell out with Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie
, his then-partner at GPA, after he secretly sought to
broker a merger with Carrefour. The deal ultimately fell
through, allowing Casino to take a majority stake in GPA.
($1 = 3.6345 Brazilian reais)
