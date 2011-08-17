* Wal-Mart reportedly eyeing Carrefour's Brazil assets

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) is not looking to sell its Brazil unit, Chief Executive Lars Olofsson told newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo in an interview published on Wednesday, adding that he remains open to possible partnerships in Latin America's largest economy.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) has hired UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) as an adviser as it weighs a potential purchase of Carrefour's Brazil assets, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters last week.

But Oloffson said in the newspaper interview he was not negotiating with Wal-Mart and not selling the Brazil unit -- comments confirmed to Reuters by a spokeswoman for Carrefour.

"Carrefour in Brazil is not for sale," Oloffson said in the interview. "I'm not talking with Wal-Mart."

Still, Olofsson said he remained opened to possible partnerships in the Brazilian market, which has become key for profits as growth stagnates in the supermarket's traditional markets such as France and Spain.

"If someone wants to be my partner so Carrefour can be stronger, I'm ready to look at that proposal," Oloffson told Estado. "I am open to anything that could strengthen Carrefour in Brazil. We don't need a partner to continue developing our business here."

The future of Carrefour's Brazil operations has been the focus of speculation since the failure of its bid last month to strike an alliance with Grupo Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.SA), Brazil's biggest retailer.

Carrefour's controlling shareholder backed the plan, as well as the Diniz family, a key Pao de Acucar shareholder. Casino Guichard Perrachon (CASP.PA), another controlling shareholder of Pao de Acucar and Carrefour's arch-rival in France, opposed the deal.

However Oloffson said a merger with Pao de Acucar remained a promising idea.

"The (merger) proposal was recognized as good by almost everybody," Oloffson said in the interview. "There are strong synergies and complementary aspects. I wouldn't be surprised if they were thinking: How can we make it possible?" (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)