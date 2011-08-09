PARIS Aug 9 French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) is not in talks to sell its Brazil operations to Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), and a press report claiming such negotiations were underway is false, a person close to the situation said on Tuesday.

"These rumours are baseless," the source said. Earlier, newspaper Valor Economico reported that Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, was in talks to buy Carrefour's Brazil unit. (Reporting by Raoul Sachs; Writing by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)