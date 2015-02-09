UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Carrefour SA
* Carrefour says board accepts chairman and CEO George Plassat's proposed appointment of two deputy CEOs to temporarily assist him during his recovery following surgery. The two are CFO Pierre-Jean Sivignon and general secretary Jerome Bidier. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leigh Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.