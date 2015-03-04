UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 4 Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Georges Plassat was expected to return to work before the end of April following surgery.
The company said on Feb. 9 that he would be away for "a few weeks" without providing further details and appointed two deputy CEOs to assist him while he recovered.
"His return to work is expected to occur before the end of April, once his recovery is complete," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.