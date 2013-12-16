PARIS Dec 16 Carrefour's plan to buy a portfolio of 127 shopping malls in France, Spain and Italy, from real estate group Klepierre will not impact the French retailer's debt ratio, Chief Executive Georges Plassat said on Monday.

Plassat told a conference call with journalists that Europe's largest retailer will contribute some 100 million euros in cash to the deal, which would involve eight institutional investors, including possibly Colony Capital, Carrefour's main shareholder.

