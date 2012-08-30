PARIS Aug 30 Carrefour Chief Executive Georges Plassat said the world's second-biggest retailer must cut financial costs, reduce debt and improve cash flow generation as he prepared to present details of his plan to turn around the group.

The CEO added on Thursday that Carrefour must be very vigilant on cost control.

"We need to reduce the burden of financial costs, the debt is bearable but doesn't leave the company any room for manoeuvre," Plassat said. "We need to generate cash flow and reduce the cost of debt." (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)