PARIS Aug 30 Carrefour Chief Executive Georges Plassat said the world's second-biggest retailer must continue to sell non-food items in its hypermarkets as he presented details of his plan to turn around the group.

"I am against exiting non-food in the hypermarkets," Plassat said on Thursday. "We need to work again on quality, simplicity, for example in textiles." (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)