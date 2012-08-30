* Says "action plans are better than budgets"

* Shares close up 6.73 pct at 16.81 euros

* Pledges to defend key markets, including Brazil, China

* H1 underlying profit 769 mln euros, vs 709 mln forecast

* Net debt declines 1 bln euros

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Aug 30 Carrefour's new chief executive said the world's second-largest retailer would slash costs and defend key markets like France, Brazil and China, but he provided precious little detail on his much-awaited turnaround plan.

Speaking on Thursday after Carrefour showed that first-half results were hit by poor performances in austerity-hit countries such as Spain and Italy, Georges Plassat shied away from giving numerical targets for his restructuring effort.

"I don't want to make promises and then fail to meet them," said Plassat, a retail veteran with a record of turning around troubled French companies that earned him the nickname "Le Nettoyeur", or "The Cleaner".

Brought in this year to revive the group's fortunes, he took over in May from Lars Olofsson, whom stock analysts criticised for setting goals that were then not met and which led to a string of profit warnings at the French group.

Rather than numbers, Plassat stuck largely to outlining an overall vision for Carrefour. Hypermarkets, he told analysts, must remain one-stop-shops combing both food and other items like clothes and electronics. But, he said, their offerings would be simplified and the range of branded food items cut.

Asked if the group had set a goal for cost-reduction over the coming three-year period, he replied: "No.

"Action plans are better than budgets."

Plassat's arrival has fuelled hopes Carrefour can get to grips at last with years of underperformance in its main European markets, where its hypermarkets have been hit by competition from specialist stores and trends toward local and online shopping. Its shares ended nearly 7 percent higher on Thursday, having briefly shown a gain of 12 percent on the day.

Earlier this year, the world's third-biggest retailer Tesco , slashed expansion plans after a shock profit warning in January and said he would spend over 1 billion pounds on improving stores and online shopping to reverse a decline in market share. Some analysts have said they have yet to see concrete signs of improvement

RESULTS FOCUS

Plassat said Carrefour was unlikely to provide financial details on the strategic plan this year and that any progress would be measurable by actual results in the quarters to come.

Cutting costs and debt were his priorities and Plassat said operations in a number of countries outside Carrefour's core activities were under review, including in Turkey and Indonesia. But the group still needed to defend its mature markets, like France and Spain, as well as growth markets Brazil and China.

Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon said capital expenditures would rise in 2013 but gave no further details.

"We've planned 1.6 billion euros ($2 billion) in capex in 2012," Plassat said. "I admit that it's not enough."

To help fund such investments, Plassat said the company was looking at ways to slash expenses. He ruled out a capital increase, however.

"There are other tools, but I won't say which," he added.

Analysts have suggested withdrawing from more non-strategic countries after Carrefour recently pulled out of Greece and Singapore. They have also suggested listing profitable assets in China or Latin America to raise cash.

Carrefour told trade unions on Wednesday that it planned to cut up to 600 jobs in France to save money, but Plassat insisted that no further lay-offs were planned.

LEADERSHIP PREMIUM

Carrefour shares rose strongly on the first-half results, which beat forecasts, and held on to much of the gains after Plassat's presentation, even though some investors expressed bewilderment at the lack of specifics.

"Plassat benefits from a leadership premium that he must confirm in a concrete way within the next 12 months," Natixis analyst Pierre-Edouard Boudot said.

Jefferies analysts said in a note said that lack of financial details on the plan was "an entirely understandable nuisance", adding that Plassat gave investors "plenty of action points" and a presentation that also aimed at inspiring enthusiasm among employees of the group.

Another sector analyst, however, pointed out that if by March there are no signs of improvement, investors may get "restless". Carrefour's full-year earnings are due that month.

"Right now investors want to believe in Plassat," he said.

Earlier, CFO Sivignon suggested results for the full year would be pretty much as expected, saying he was comfortable with the median market forecast for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 2.05 billion euros ($2.57 billion). Last year operating profit was 2.18 billion euros.

Carrefour shares are still down about 45 percent over the past two years, not helped by the series of profit warnings and strategy U-turns. France's main CAC 40 index is down 2.6 percent over the same period since August 2010.

Plassat has said he needs three years to turn around Carrefour, whose challenges include halting a fall in market share in France, where it makes 43 percent of sales, cutting debt and weathering a difficult economic climate in Italy and Spain, where it makes just under 20 percent.

First-half underlying profit fell 8.2 percent to 769 million euros, compared with the average forecast of 709 million from 10 analysts in a Reuters poll. It was hit by weakness in French hypermarkets and in Asia.

Net debt fell 1 billion euros to 9.6 billion euros.

"We need to reduce the burden of financial costs; the debt is bearable but doesn't leave the company any room for manoeuvre," Plassat said. "We need to generate cashflow and reduce the cost of debt."

Comparable figures for the first half of 2011 were given on a pro-forma basis to take into account Carrefour's exit from businesses in Greece and Singapore.