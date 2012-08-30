PARIS Aug 30 Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said first-half net profit fell 8.2 percent, dragged down by falling demand in recession-hit Italy and Spain, as investors await details of a plan to turn around the struggling group.

Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Jean Sivignon told journalists on Thursday that Carrefour was happy with the current median market estimate for 2012 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 2.05 billion euros ($2.57 billion).

New Chief Executive Georges Plassat is expected to map out his strategy to put Europe's largest retailer back on track at a news conference later in the day. The earnings statement contained no details of the plan.

Few clues on the revival plan have emerged so far though Carrefour told unions on Wednesday that it planned to cut up to 600 jobs in France to slash costs.

The arrival of Plassat, a retail veteran who took over in May, has fueled hopes Carrefour can finally get to grips with years of underperformance in its main European markets, where hypermarkets have been hit by competition from specialist stores and trends toward local and online shopping.

First-half underlying profit fell 8.2 percent to 769 million euros, compared with the average forecast of 10 analysts in a Reuters poll of 709 million, hit by weakness in French hypermarkets and in Asia.

Net debt declined by 1 billion euros to 9.6 billion euros.

First-half 2011 data were on a pro-forma basis to take into account the exit of Carrefour from Greece and Singapore. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)