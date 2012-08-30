UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Aug 30 Carrefour Chief Executive Georges Plassat said he was happy with the level of prices at the retailer's stores in its domestic market, adding that the group did not need to be the cheapest retailer in France to succeed.
"In France, we are well positioned in terms of pricing and we don't need to be the cheapest," Plassat said on Thursday as he presented details of his plan to turn around the group. "We have a price image problem, not a price problem." (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources