PARIS, June 14 Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, said on Thursday it has acquired Argentina's struggling discount supermarket chain EKI to strengthen its footprint and expand its convenience store network in the country.

The French company said it is taking over 129 EKI stores, including 110 convenience stores and 19 small supermarkets, located within the capital Buenos Aires and the surrounding areas.

(Reporting by Elena Berton, editing by Maureen Bavdek)