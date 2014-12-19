Dec 19 Carrefour Property Development SA :

* CRFP 13 and CRFP 16, subsidiaries of Carrefour, sold 948,700 and 145,612 shares respectively in Carrefour Property Development on Dec. 19

* These shares represent 41.2 pct of the company's capital

* Swiss Life REIM and Primonial REIM have acquired 14 pct and 12 percent respectively

* 10 other investors have acquired shares representing around 2 percentt of capital each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)