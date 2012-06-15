Toshiba to issue business risk warning on Tuesday - Nikkei
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
PARIS, June 15 French supermarket retailer Carrefour said on Friday that it would sell its stake in a Greek joint venture to its partner there, Marinopoulos, taking a 220 million euro ($277.12 million) non-cash charge.
Carrefour said the sale would allow the joint venture "to meet the challenges of Greece's prevailing economic environment." ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)
Feb 14 Toshiba Corp will issue on Tuesday its first-ever warning that it may not be able to continue as a going concern, following massive nuclear-related losses, the Nikkei reported.
* Paris said to be readying security chiefs meeting (Adds background, latest poll)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp officials will tell a U.S. House panel on Tuesday that automakers need changes to automotive safety rules to allow the deployment of self-driving cars on American roads.