PARIS, June 15 French supermarket retailer Carrefour said on Friday that it would sell its stake in a Greek joint venture to its partner there, Marinopoulos, taking a 220 million euro ($277.12 million) non-cash charge.

Carrefour said the sale would allow the joint venture "to meet the challenges of Greece's prevailing economic environment." ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)